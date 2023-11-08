Brewers purchase two-acre site near American Family Field

By
-
600 S. 44th St. Image from Google Maps

The Milwaukee Brewers have purchased a two-acre site near American Family Field for $2.1 million, according to state real estate records. Located at 600 S. 44th St., the site is situated southeast of 44th Street and Frederick Miller Way, southeast of American Family Field and east of the Stadium Freeway. Representatives from the Brewers did

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display