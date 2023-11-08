Brewers purchase two-acre site near American Family Field

Thehave purchased a two-acre site near American Family Field for $2.1 million, according to state real estate records. Located at 600 S. 44th St., the site is situated southeast of 44th Street and Frederick Miller Way, southeast of American Family Field and east of the Stadium Freeway. Representatives from the Brewers did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the property acquisition. There are two industrial buildings on the property, a 3,800-square-foot building and a 12,000-square-foot structure, occupied by National Salvage. The Brewers bought the property from John F. Stimac Jr. of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, real estate records show. American Family Field and its surrounding parking lots are owned by the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, not the Milwaukee Brewers Baseball Club. The Brewers are seeking a commitment from the state to make future improvements to American Family Field, at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars, in order for the team to agree to extend its lease at the stadium beyond 2030. As the state Legislature has been developing a funding plan some, including Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, have called on the Brewers to develop some of the land around the stadium, similar to what other major American sports teams have done, including the Milwaukee Bucks with the Deer District and the Green Bay Packers with the Titletown District.