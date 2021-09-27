Brewers playoff tickets on sale Tuesday for general public

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Division championship with their victory over the New York Mets on Sunday, which secures their position in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Brewers will play the winner of the National League East division, either the Atlanta Braves or the Philadelphia Phillies, in a best of five National League Division Series. The Brewers will have the home field advantage for the series. The first two games will be played at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9.

Then the Brewers will head on the road for Game 3 on Oct. 11 and Game 4, if necessary, on Oct. 12. Game 5, if necessary, would be on Oct. 14 in Milwaukee at American Family Field.

Tickets for the Brewers playoff games at American Family Field go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28. However, a presale for Wisconsin residents who are registered at the Brewers website began today.

The Brewers are selling division championship gear at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.