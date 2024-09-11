Brewers name new general counsel

The Milwaukee Brewers
have named Elizabeth Haas
, a former partner at Foley & Lardner, as senior vice president and general counsel.
Haas succeeds Marti Wronski
as general counsel. Wronski, who began her career also at Foley & Lardner, had served in that role since joining the Brewers in 2003; she was later promoted
to senior vice president of administration and then to chief operating officer in 2022, adding business analytics and strategy to her existing responsibilities overseeing the legal, information technology and human resources departments of the Brewers.
Haas will now oversee the club's legal department and, as a core member of the executive leadership team, will play a critical role in formulating and executing the organization’s legal strategy. Her oversight will include the Milwaukee Brewers, the Carolina Mudcats (minor league affiliate of the Brewers) and the club’s operations in Milwaukee, Arizona and the Dominican Republic, the Brewers said in a news release.
“Elizabeth brings a great depth of experience, expertise and perspective that lends well to the diversity of issues and complexity of a Major League Baseball club and its ever-expanding business undertakings,” Wronski said in a statement. “We look forward to the partnership and leadership she will bring to our talented legal team.”
Haas joined Foley in 2006 and was named partner in 2014. She also served as national chair of the firm's Antitrust and Competition Practice Group. Working in the fields of manufacturing, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, automotive, sports, health care and technology for nearly two decades as a litigator and strategic business advisor, Haas has experience in investigations, regulatory compliance, complex litigation and day-to-day business counseling.
"The Milwaukee Brewers are an integral part of the fabric of our communities,” said Haas. “Having been a Milwaukee Brewers fan my entire life, I am very much looking forward to joining the team and contributing to the positive impact of the organization.”
Haas is a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee and serves on the council for the American Bar Association Antitrust Law Section. She also has provided regular pro bono representation for the Wills for Heroes program and the Milwaukee Justice Center at the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Her past board service roles include the Milwaukee Bar Association, the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse and the Women’s Fund of Greater Milwaukee.
Haas earned her J.D. from University of Michigan Law School, where she was an associate editor for the Michigan Journal of Gender & Law and Michigan Telecommunications and Technology Law Review. She earned her bachelor's degree from George Washington University.