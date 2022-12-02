Brewers promote Marti Wronski to COO

The Milwaukee Brewers announced today that they have promoted Marti Wronski to chief operating officer.

Wronski has worked for the Brewers since 2003, most recently serving as senior vice president – administration and general counsel.

Her promotion marks the first time the Brewers front office has named a woman to the post of chief operating officer, a position that has not been filled since president of business operations Rick Schlesinger was promoted in 2018.

Wronski will also be the highest-ranking female executive for the Brewers since Wendy Selig-Prieb served as president and chairman.

Wronski is currently the only female executive leader to hold the chief operating officer title for a Major League Baseball team. Two other teams have women who serve as president of business operations.

Wronski oversees the legal, information technology and human resources departments for the Brewers and, as general counsel, all of the organization’s legal affairs, governmental relations and compliance. In her expanded role, Wronski will assume responsibility for the business analytics and strategy team.

“I have had the opportunity to be part of significant organizational growth as well as the establishment of an exceptional culture of excellence at the Milwaukee Brewers. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished and am confident that we will build upon our success,” Wronski said. “I am excited to take on new challenges and continue to work with our dedicated Executive Team to creatively evolve our business practices and empower our people to contribute to the Brewers ongoing successes. I’m grateful for the tremendous opportunities the Brewers have provided me throughout my career and aim to continue in my efforts to champion aspiring women in the sports industry – and at the Milwaukee Brewers.”

Prior to joining the Brewers, Wronski was a member of the Marquette University Law School faculty, where she continues to act as an adjunct professor for both the law school and MBA programs. In addition, she served as a litigation associate at Foley and Lardner, LLP from 1997-2001. Wronski graduated summa cum laude from St. Norbert College in 1994 and from the University of Wisconsin Law School with honors in 1997.

In addition to promoting Wronski, the Brewers also announced today that Jason Hartlund has been promoted to executive vice president – chief commercial officer.

Hartlund is in his 16th year with the Brewers over two separate stints. He previously served as senior vice president – chief revenue officer. He oversees ticket sales and services, suite sales, partnership sales and activation, special events, concerts, and business development for the Brewers. In his new role, Hartlund will add consumer marketing to his areas of oversight.

Hartlund has decades of experience in the sports industry with expertise in revenue generation and sponsorship. In his tenure with the Brewers, he has been part of several significant accomplishments, including negotiating the American Family Insurance stadium naming rights deal and securing top musical artists to perform at the ballpark.

“We are fortunate to have a profound depth of expertise, leadership and talent in Marti and Jason,” Schlesinger said. “Both individuals have a demonstrated track record of consistent achievements in their respective fields and provide strong leadership skills across a wide range of our business disciplines. We are appreciative of their dedication to the organization, look forward to their contributions in expanded roles and offer congratulations on their deserved promotions.”