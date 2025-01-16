Brewers iconic radio announcer Bob Uecker dies at 90

Legendary Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker died Thursday morning at the age of 90.

He had been battling small cell lung cancer since early 2023, according to a statement from his family.

Widely known as “Mr. Baseball,” Uecker was the primary broadcaster for the Brewers for 54 seasons, calling games on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network.

He earned numerous awards throughout his career, including the prestigious Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003 and inductions into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2001, the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame in 2011 and the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2012.

Uecker, a Milwaukee native, began his Major League Baseball career in 1962, spending six years as a catcher with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a member of the 1964 world champion Cardinals.

During his career, Uecker was also a national television announcer for baseball games on ABC and NBC.

He gained national fame by making more than 100 appearances on “The Tonight Show, Starring Johnny Carson.” Carson was the one who dubbed Uecker with the “Mr. Baseball” title, as Uecker amused Tonight Show audiences with self-deprecating stories of his baseball career.

Uecker was known for his humor, particularly for jokes at his own expense. That was a major theme for his involvement in the iconic Miller Lite All-Stars TV commercials.

He also was featured in the “Major League” movies (the first filmed at Milwaukee County Stadium), playing the role as the announcer for the Cleveland Indians announcer.

Uecker’s tenure as a broadcaster for the Brewers is the fourth-longest tenure of any broadcaster with one team in MLB history.

There are nods to his career throughout the American Family Field grounds. In 2003, Uecker became a member of the Brewers Walk of Fame, which is located near home plate on the plaza outside American Family Field. In 2012, a statue bearing his likeness was dedicated in his honor outside American Family Field, joining those previously dedicated to fellow Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Robin Yount and Commissioner Emeritus Allan H. “Bud” Selig.

In 2014, a second statue was dedicated in Uecker’s honor, this one in the last row of the “Uecker Seats” on the Terrace Level at American Family Field. The statue commemorates the Miller Lite commercials in which he famously delivered the often-repeated line, “I must be in the front row!” That year, he was also inducted into the inaugural class of the Brewers Wall of Honor, which is located along the third-base side outside American Family Field.

Details will be announced at a later date for a public celebration of Bob Uecker’s life, the Brewers said in a news release.

Calling it “one of the most difficult days in Milwaukee Brewers history,” the club released the following statement reflecting on Uecker’s character and lasting impact:

“Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words. There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”

Commissioner Emeritus of Major League Baseball and former Brewers Owner, Allan H. “Bud” Selig, released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken with the loss of my dear lifelong friend, Bob Uecker. I can’t begin to describe how much he meant to me, let alone what this loss is for Brewers fans, the state of Wisconsin and countless others worldwide. Bob had the easiest way of making others feel at ease, share a laugh and always left people feeling a little better. Nobody was his equal. I am so grateful that Bob’s friendship was a constant presence throughout most of my life. For over fifty years, rarely did a day pass where we missed a conversation, a sharing of stories, and countless laughs. That cannot be replaced and is a giant loss, but I am lucky to have experienced that kind of enduring friendship. Sue and I are thinking of Judy, Bob’s children Sue Ann and Bob Jr., and all of Bob’s family during what is a difficult time for all of us.”

The Uecker family also released a statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bob. To many, he was an announcer and entertainer whose humor and voice transcended the game, but to us he was so much more. Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him. Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter. He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished. While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours.”