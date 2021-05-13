Brewers games will return to full fan capacity next month

The Milwaukee Brewers next month could once again play in front of a stadium packed with fans.

The team said Thursday that American Family Field will return to 100% fan capacity starting Friday, June 25. The announcement follows the City of Milwaukee’s decision to lift limits on occupancy and gathering sizes for businesses and events, effective June 15. Those limits had been in place in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“This is great news for our fans and our community,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president – business operations. “We appreciate the support of Mayor Barrett and Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in getting us back to full capacity.”

While gathering size and occupancy restrictions in Milwaukee will be eliminated, city health commissioner Kirsten Johnson said the city will continue to recommend “physical distancing wherever possible” and masking indoors will continue to be enforced.

Earlier this week, both the Brewers and the Milwaukee Bucks announced they would expand fan capacity at home games to 50% after the city adjusted its health and safety guidelines.

The Brewers said single-game tickets are available for games scheduled through Thursday, May 27. On Friday, the team will announce details about single-game ticket availability and the promotional schedule for all remaining home games. Season and partial season packages and group ticket package are currently available for purchase online or by calling the Brewers ticket office.