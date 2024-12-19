Login
Nonprofit

Brewers Community Foundation raises over $4.5 million in 2024

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
American Family Field
The Brewers Community Foundation has raised more than $4.5 million this year for 200 nonprofit organizations, the charity arm of the Milwaukee Brewers announced on Monday.

The foundation raised these funds through events, programs, donations and initiatives. Brewers investors, fans, families, front office staff, partners and every player on the team made donations to the foundation or participated in its events. Since 2010, the BCF has raised over $60.2 million.

The BCF gave “significant grants” to Sojourner Family Peace Center, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, League of United Latin American Citizens, Milwaukee Public Library and Milwaukee County Parks, according to the news release.

Through the foundation’s “Beyond the Diamond” program, Brewers players, coaches and front office staff made more than 120 appearances and spent 5,900 supporting nonprofits.

The 50/50 raffle set a new record this year by raising $3 million. Through the 50/50 raffle, fans have contributed $28.7 million to the foundation since 2010.

This year’s Drive for Charity program — its 20th anniversary — Brewers fans donated non-perishable food items, new socks, pet supplies, new hats, mittens and scarves to nonprofit organizations, including: the Wisconsin Humane Society, NourishMKE, Repairers of the Breach and United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

“Brewers Community Foundation recognizes the support from generous Brewers fans, players, partners and staff and their involvement in many community efforts to raise money for these community organizations,” BCF executive director Cecelia Gore said. “I am proud of the grants we provide throughout Wisconsin to support health, education, recreation and basic needs. We see the impact this support has on essential nonprofit organizations and the people that rely on them.”

