Brewers adding new scoreboards, local food vendors at American Family Field this season

The Milwaukee Brewers are replacing the main scoreboard beyond center field at American Family Field with a new, larger board, adding a new video board above right field and will add a local food vendor area inspired by the 3rd Street Market Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

All of the changes will be ready for the 2024 baseball season.

The new 12,077-square-foot LED main scoreboard beyond center field will be more than twice the size of the previous scoreboard in the same location, and will be “among the largest scoreboards in Major League Baseball,” according to the Brewers.

The Brewers are also adding a new 2,840-square-foot LED scoreboard over right field.

New LED digital displays will also be added behind home plate and along the baselines.

The Milwaukee Brewers have partnered with Purchase, New York-based ANC on the scoreboard and video display upgrades.

“With the advancements in technology since we last installed a new board, the new displays are a game-changer,” said Brewers president – business operations Rick Schlesinger. “The boards will offer greater visibility from all areas of American Family Field, significantly better picture quality and facilitate enhanced in-game content.”

Working with 3rd Street Market Hall, the Brewers have created a space inspired by the experience of the original location at The Avenue in downtown Milwaukee. The American Family Field area will be called 3rd Street Market Hall Annex and will be located on the right field loge level of the stadium, with four local vendors: Kompali Tacos, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, KAWA (Asian fusion) and Anytime Arepa (Venezuelan). In addition to the food offerings, the space has been redesigned and reconfigured as a gathering spot with a gaming area.

“We are continually looking for ways to create the best experience for our fans. With the addition of the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex to American Family Field, fans will be able to enjoy local vendors with the atmosphere of the popular Milwaukee food hall location,” said Schlesinger.

In addition, the Brewers Team Store in left field at the stadium is being expanded and its sales floor reconfigured to add more selection in all retail categories, including a customization corner, more space for gameday shopping and a streamlined check-out process in a newly added register room.