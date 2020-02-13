Brew City Match to accept second round of applications

The Brew City Match collaborative is accepting a second round of applications from small business owners and commercial property owners within targeted Milwaukee commercial corridors.

In October of 2019, the first cohort of Milwaukee businesses were selected as winners in the JPMorgan Chase-backed Brew City Match program, which supports entrepreneurship in Milwaukee’s historic commercial corridors.

The 59 winning businesses were awarded a suite of incentives, ranging from business planning assistance to location selection to design and cash incentives.

The program was launched within the Historic King Drive, North Avenue and Fond du Lac and Cesar Chavez Drive corridors. For the second round, the collaboration will also expand into the Near West Side, according to a press release.

“Brew City Match is a great way to encourage the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of small business people in Milwaukee, and redevelop vacant commercial storefronts in our historic commercial corridors,” said Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett. “These businesses add economic activity and jobs in our neighborhoods, and we are optimistic about their future growth.”

JMorgan Chase awarded a $3.5 million PRO Neighborhoods grant to the program, which is led by Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC), in partnership with the city of Milwaukee’s Department of City Development, Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Savings & Loan, Milwaukee Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation and MKE United.