Brew City Match announces newest cohort of winners

Brew City Match has announced the newest group of 49 entrepreneurs who will receive technical assistance, grants, loans, business classes and coaching through the program.
The program, which launched in 2019 with a $3.5 million grant from the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, is designed to catalyze small business growth in neighborhoods surrounding downtown Milwaukee by providing access to financing and technical support and matching qualifying businesses with vacant properties.
According to a press release, almost all entrepreneurs in this new group identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of color, or a woman in business. This round’s winners are:
- 1700 Pullup, Rosetta Bond
- A Lady and Her Things, Avera Sinclair
- A1dezgns, Prentis Alexander
- Advanced Nail Tech Academy, Tokara Henry
- Alisha Gifts, Alisha Williams
- Anew Vision of MKE, Danielle Jones
- Angel Feathers Boutique LLC, Angel Washington
- Art Intersection MKE, Derrick Cainion
- Basia Rose Designs, Basia Rose Spencer
- Beauty Queens, Metosha Tubbs
- Buffalo Boss Midwest LLC, Taj Pearsall
- Building Better Bridges LLC, Vida Bridges
- Care 4 You Home Health Care, Keneesha Burns
- Charles’ Elite Shoe Shine & Repair World, Charles Palmer
- Community Food Truck, Tamara Reed
- Conversations Cigar & Social Lounge, Ethel Jones
- Cream City Social Eatery, LaDiama Johnson’
- Creative Animations, Cassi Turner
- Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille LLC, Angela Smith
- Deliciouz Goodz LLC, Daysha Merriwether
- Different Shades of Healing, Nastassia Jackson
- Dream Lounger Social, Joah Tucker
- Empanadas Pachamama LLC, Amy Narr
- Fruition MKE, Rachaad Howard and Tiffany Miller
- Garden of Eden Kingdom Living Inc., Karen Long
- Gladys Treats, Brent Canon and Brian Demarco Mitchell
- Hakeem Williams, business plan class
- Home Care Therapy LLC, Daniesha Perry
- HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary LLC, Angela Mallett
- Jackson Yard Maintenance LLC, Corderro Jackson
- La Catrina de Villa LLC, Guillermo and Abby Ramos
- Level Up Enterprises, Carla Washington
- Markiesha Steel, business plan class
- Meeting Point MKE, Joe Ferch
- Michelle Gonzalez, business plan class
- Nails by Marie, Jamie Simos
- Oh Snap! By Shell Photography, Rochelle Einsiedel
- Party Wright Banquet Hall, Rochelle Smith
- Piper Pores, Jasmine Jackson
- Pressed Café, Shayvon McCullum
- SpotLight Barber LLC, Marcus Reed
- Style Pop Café, Roshá Brister and Davina Anderson
- Sugar’D By Rachel, Rachel Summer
- Sweet Aniese Catering LLC, Aniese Clay
- Uniforms N Things, Sade Franklin
- Urbanly Cultured LLC, Ostassia Jackson
- The Vinny Group, Steve Mathison
- Wingtique, Monica Hubbard
- Wright Touch Productions, Gary Wright
In its first three rounds, Brew City Match has provided over 100 entrepreneurs with small business technical assistance, more than $110,000 in small business grants and more than $600,000 in commercial property improvement grants, which helped leverage more than $2.3 million in commercial property improvement projects.
The program is focused on the Cesar Chavez Drive, Historic King Drive and North Avenue/Fond du Lac commercial corridors in Milwaukee