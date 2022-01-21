Brew City Match announces newest cohort of winners

Brew City Match has announced the newest group of 49 entrepreneurs who will receive technical assistance, grants, loans, business classes and coaching through the program.

The program, which launched in 2019 with a $3.5 million grant from the JPMorgan Chase Foundation, is designed to catalyze small business growth in neighborhoods surrounding downtown Milwaukee by providing access to financing and technical support and matching qualifying businesses with vacant properties.

According to a press release, almost all entrepreneurs in this new group identify as Black, Indigenous, a person of color, or a woman in business. This round’s winners are:

1700 Pullup, Rosetta Bond

A Lady and Her Things, Avera Sinclair

A1dezgns, Prentis Alexander

Advanced Nail Tech Academy, Tokara Henry

Alisha Gifts, Alisha Williams

Anew Vision of MKE, Danielle Jones

Angel Feathers Boutique LLC, Angel Washington

Art Intersection MKE, Derrick Cainion

Basia Rose Designs, Basia Rose Spencer

Beauty Queens, Metosha Tubbs

Buffalo Boss Midwest LLC, Taj Pearsall

Building Better Bridges LLC, Vida Bridges

Care 4 You Home Health Care, Keneesha Burns

Charles’ Elite Shoe Shine & Repair World, Charles Palmer

Community Food Truck, Tamara Reed

Conversations Cigar & Social Lounge, Ethel Jones

Cream City Social Eatery, LaDiama Johnson’

Creative Animations, Cassi Turner

Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille LLC, Angela Smith

Deliciouz Goodz LLC, Daysha Merriwether

Different Shades of Healing, Nastassia Jackson

Dream Lounger Social, Joah Tucker

Empanadas Pachamama LLC, Amy Narr

Fruition MKE, Rachaad Howard and Tiffany Miller

Garden of Eden Kingdom Living Inc., Karen Long

Gladys Treats, Brent Canon and Brian Demarco Mitchell

Hakeem Williams, business plan class

Home Care Therapy LLC, Daniesha Perry

HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary LLC, Angela Mallett

Jackson Yard Maintenance LLC, Corderro Jackson

La Catrina de Villa LLC, Guillermo and Abby Ramos

Level Up Enterprises, Carla Washington

Markiesha Steel, business plan class

Meeting Point MKE, Joe Ferch

Michelle Gonzalez, business plan class

Nails by Marie, Jamie Simos

Oh Snap! By Shell Photography, Rochelle Einsiedel

Party Wright Banquet Hall, Rochelle Smith

Piper Pores, Jasmine Jackson

Pressed Café, Shayvon McCullum

SpotLight Barber LLC, Marcus Reed

Style Pop Café, Roshá Brister and Davina Anderson

Sugar’D By Rachel, Rachel Summer

Sweet Aniese Catering LLC, Aniese Clay

Uniforms N Things, Sade Franklin

Urbanly Cultured LLC, Ostassia Jackson

The Vinny Group, Steve Mathison

Wingtique, Monica Hubbard

Wright Touch Productions, Gary Wright

In its first three rounds, Brew City Match has provided over 100 entrepreneurs with small business technical assistance, more than $110,000 in small business grants and more than $600,000 in commercial property improvement grants, which helped leverage more than $2.3 million in commercial property improvement projects.

The program is focused on the Cesar Chavez Drive, Historic King Drive and North Avenue/Fond du Lac commercial corridors in Milwaukee