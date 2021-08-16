Breaking ground: Oak Creek industrial facility

Milwaukee-based developer Frontline Commercial Real Estate ceremonially broke ground for the construction of Oak Creek’s latest industrial facility: a multi-tenant building that is slated for completion by March. The 350,000-square-foot building is being built at…

Milwaukee-based developer Frontline Commercial Real Estate ceremonially broke ground for the construction of Oak Creek’s latest industrial facility: a multi-tenant building that is slated for completion by March. The 350,000-square-foot building is being built at 9141 S. 13th St. The site is located just northeast of the I-94 interchange with Ryan Road, next to a Steinhafels furniture store.

The $20 million project is expected to attract 500 jobs to the city. The building will have room for offices, light manufacturing and warehouse uses. It will include 40 loading docks, 59 off-building trailer stalls and 155 parking spaces.

