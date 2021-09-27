Breaking ground: Lion’s Tail brewpub in Wauwatosa

Lion’s Tail Brewing Co., a Neenah-based brewery, plans to open a second location in Wauwatosa.

It plans to redevelop the former Wisconsin Garden & Pet Supply building, located northeast of West North Avenue and North 86th Street, into a brewpub. There, it will employ up to 22 workers and brew as many as 2,500 barrels of small-batch craft beer per year. The brewpub will feature an outdoor beer garden in the existing covered greenhouse space.

It is planned to open first as a taproom only while buildout work of the brewery and production space is ongoing. It would then be fully operational with a year.

Size: 4,615 square feet 

Owner: Lion’s Tail Brewing Co.

Architect: Galbraith Carnahan Architects

