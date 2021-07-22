Breaking ground: Community within the Corridor

After more than four years of planning, the Community Within the Corridor project has started construction. The $66 million project involves the redevelopment of the former Briggs & Stratton plant along 32nd Street, north of…

The $66 million project involves the redevelopment of the former Briggs & Stratton plant along 32nd Street, north of Center Street, on Milwaukee’s north side. It includes 197 units of affordable housing, a 35,000-square-foot community service facility and 25,000 square feet of recreational space.

The community service facility will have a daycare, small grocer, after-school programming, laundromat and creative collaborative workspace. Units range from studios up to four bedrooms.

Que El-Amin of Scott Crawford Inc., which is co-developing the project, said it is currently the largest privately owned affordable housing development in Wisconsin.

Developers: Scott Crawford Inc. and Roers Cos. LLC

Cost: $66 million

Construction Manager: Greenfire Management Services LLC