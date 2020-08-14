Bravo! IQ Award Winner: Rebel Converting

Rebel Converting

Mike Kryshak, owner

Saukville

Rebelconverting.com

Mike Kryshak believes companies are all about people sharing the same vision and building a culture to support that vision.

The culture Kryshak and his team have built at Saukville-based Rebel Converting has allowed the company to rise to the challenges of COVID-19. The maker of industrial wipes is currently making hospital grade wipes to help fight the coronavirus.

Rebel Converting went from operating two 10-hour shifts four days per week to operating around the clock all week long.

“If you don’t hold back people, you show them a lot of respect, you’ll be amazed what people can do for you,” Kryshak said.

He added the company is less stringent in areas where others might be strict. Kryshak would prefer an employee come in a few minutes late and stay a little longer than get a speeding ticket on the way to work.

“Most people respond very well to being treated with a lot of respect, not being micromanaged. I think one of our strengths has been we delegate to people,” Kryshak said.

He also believes in investing in technology, including cameras that can check the perforations on towels, along with other investments in automation.

Beyond ramping up wipe production, Rebel Converting has been active in the community during COVID-19. The company initially partnered with companies like Allen Edmonds to make masks and then offered to provide materials for 1 million masks if the city of Milwaukee passed a mask mandate. The commitment has since increased to materials for 3.5 million masks.

With all the activity, the company hasn’t had a chance to progress on another project: an expansion into a new headquarters on the northwest side of Milwaukee.