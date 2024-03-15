Brady Corp. to acquire French company in $133 million deal

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp.
, a manufacturer of labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software for workplaces, announced today that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire Lyon, France-based Gravotech Holding
for approximately $133 million.
The deal is expected to close by the end of July. Brady says it will use a combination of cash on hand and borrowing to finance the deal.
Gravotech, which had about $121 million in sales in 2023, is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized marking and engraving solutions for a variety of industries and applications. The company was founded in 1938. It manufactures machines and consumables and develops CAD software and has an international presence in the U.S., Latin America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Brady Corp. said the acquisition of Gravotech would add specialized direct part marking and engraving capabilities to its product identification offering.
“Gravotech is a highly regarded France-based company that is well-known globally for its innovative and differentiated solutions,” said Brady Corp. president and chief executive officer, Russell Shaller
. “The planned acquisition of Gravotech expands our product offering into precision direct part marking and engraving, with a product offering complementary to Brady’s. We would intend to grow Gravotech’s addressable market through Brady’s global footprint throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.”
Founded in 1914, Brady Corp. has about 5,600 employees worldwide. Its fiscal 2023 sales were about $1.3 billion.