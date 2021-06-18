Brady Corp. makes $173 million acquisition to expand its offerings for Industry 4.0

Arthur Thomas
Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. paid $173 million to acquire The Code Corp., a Utah-based provider of barcode scanners and software used in track-and-trace applications, the company announced Thursday. J. Michael Nauman, president and chief executive officer…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

