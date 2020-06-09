Brady Corp. invests $6 million in Seattle-based startup

Milwaukee-based Brady Corp. invested $6 million in React Mobile, a Seattle-based startup that developed a mobile panic button.

Founded in 2013, React Mobile’s platform was developed with hospitality industry employees in mind. With the device, a hotel employee or housekeeper can send out a signal to management if they are in distress.

With geo-location and Bluetooth technology, managers can use the device to locate their staff who may be experiencing harassment or a medical emergency, for example.

React Mobile chief executive Robb Monkman founded the startup after a life-threatening experience where he was a victim of an armed robbery and hostage situation while attending university.

Brady Corp. aims to accelerate React Mobile’s installation capabilities with the hope of reselling the startup’s solutions into other industry verticals. Both companies also plan to develop new solutions that help customers increase safety, security productivity and performance to further their shared mission of promoting employee safety.

“With this partnership we are able to leverage Brady’s massive reach and infrastructure to scale our installation capabilities and support our rapidly growing customer base in their commitment to protecting their employees,” Monkman said.

React Mobile’s customer base includes Hilton, Caesars, Wyndham, Choice and Accor. The startup has raised just over $8 million to date, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Brady Corp. offers software, services and integrated solutions designed to help businesses build, manage, and maintain safety and asset management programs. The company has 60 locations in 33 countries.

