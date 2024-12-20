Brady Corp. plans expansion of Milwaukee HQ facility, to add jobs in 2026

, a global manufacturer of identification, safety and compliance products, is planning an expansion of its Milwaukee headquarters that will add two new production lines and 60 new jobs. The company plans to expand its facility at 6555 Good Hope Road on the city's far north side by about 60,000 square feet, according to a company spokesperson, though the exact square footage might change slightly as plans are finalized. It's expected the project will be completed in summer of 2026. Brady recently requested city approval for the project, but dates for public meetings and approvals have not been set yet, city documents show. The additional space will allow the company to expand its pipe making and sign making production lines, the spokesperson said. To run the added machines, the company is projecting to hire about 60 more employees in the spring and summer of 2026. Founded in 1914, Brady's products include labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software, among others, with many of its products serving the electronics, manufacturing, construction, aerospace and health care industries. The facility, first developed in 1985, currently has about 193,000 square feet of space. It originally included 47,200 square feet of office space on two floors and nearly 105,700 square feet of light manufacturing space. It has seen a number of additions since then. In 1995, the company received city approval to add surface parking to the south of the building, and in 2005 secured approval for an expansion of 95,500 gross square feet. This included a 60,000-square-foot expansion of the building footprint and 35,500-square-foot mezzanine. Brady Corp. has more than 100 locations across 30 countries, its website shows.