Bradley Foundation sells Lion House, two other East Side mansions for $2 million

The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation Inc. sold the historic East Side mansions where its offices were once located for about $2.03 million, according to state records.

The three mansions were sold to WSP Lion House LLC, an affiliate of Wisconsin Securities Partners LLC. They include the Edward Diedrichs House, also known as the Lion House, at 1241 N. Franklin Place; the Hawley House, at 1249 N. Franklin Place; and the Bloodgood House, at 1139 E. Knapp St.

According to the state, the Lion House, which has two lion statues guarding its front entrance, was sold for $1 million. The Hawley House was sold for $750,000, and the Bloodgood House was sold for roughly $283,000.

The pending sale of the homes was announced in October, but the transaction records weren’t posted by the state until this week.

“The Lion and Bloodgood-Hawley homes are an integral part of the rich history and landscape of Milwaukee’s east side,” Rick Graber, Bradley Foundation president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are pleased the new owners will continue the grand tradition of these historic buildings.”

The Bradley Foundation recently moved its headquarters downtown to the third floor of the new Hammes Co. headquarters building, at 1400 N. Water St.

The grantmaking organization honors the legacy of the Allen-Bradley Co. co-founders and supports organizations that promote arts, culture, education and health, as well as conservative political causes.

Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, a conservative, non-profit public interest law firm, had its offices at the Bloodgood House until moving into the 330 Kilbourn office towers this summer. Announcing the move this summer, WILL officials said they planned to expand its headcount in its new 6,300-square-foot, seventh-floor office space.