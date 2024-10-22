Boutique lingerie store to open in Third Ward

A luxury lingerie boutique is planned in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Third Ward. Called Michal, the shop is named for the middle name of its owner, Ashley Mullis, who said the store has been several years in the making.

The shop is set to open sometime this winter in the approximately 3,000-square-foot retail space at 321 N. Jefferson St. That seven-story, 60-unit apartment building opened in 2021 but has not filled its retail space along East St. Paul Avenue.

The idea for Michal is to offer lingerie brands not commonly found at department stores or online shops like Amazon, sourcing from local vendors when possible, as well as items like lotions, candles and products to care for the lingerie sold at the store.

“Walking into the lingerie section of a department store or somewhere like Target even can be overwhelming for a lot of women,” Mullis said. “There’s tons of product, the sizing isn’t always the same between brands but there’s no one to tell you that. Over the years, I’ve wanted something like this for myself, but really couldn’t find many in Milwaukee.”

To accomplish this, Mullis said there will be minimal product on the floor, with staff available for bra fittings. The store will primarily sell items catered toward women, but will offer some items for men.

“I want to create more of an experience for shoppers, one where women can feel sexy and confident,” Mullis said. “I also think there are a lot of people shopping for gifts that would find a more curated space more inviting.”

Mullis intends for the store to have set hours, though part of the business strategy is to plan private shopping events for groups or organizations, she said.

“The Third Ward is my favorite neighborhood in Milwaukee, and I’m hoping to benefit from the walkability and concentration of other retailers in the area, but also contributing to the area’s energy myself,” Mullis said.

Mullis worked with commercial real estate firm JLL to find the space. 321 Jefferson was developed by Milwaukee-based Joseph Property Development.

Buildout of Michal’s space is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, Mullis said. The project is estimated to cost $42,000, according to a permit application filed with the City of Milwaukee.