Borgman Capital acquires Minnesota Stone and Tile

Company will be merged with Milwaukee-based K.G. Stevens

By
-

Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital has acquired Minneapolis-based Minnesota Tile and Stone and plans to merge the firm with another one of its portfolio companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. MTS is merging with Milwaukee-based K.G. Stevens, a fabricator and installer of countertops, and provider of cabinetry and luxury appliances. The merger

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display