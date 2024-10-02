Bonne Terre restaurant to open at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
will add a new restaurant, called Bonne Terre
in Concourse D. The Bonne Terre menu will include coffee, breakfast sandwiches, pastries, lunch sandwiches and salads, and pre-packaged snacks.
The 2,100-square foot space will cost $2.1 million to build out, according to a permit application filed with the city.
Virginia-based SSP America
is the sponsor for the restaurant. SSP America is an airport restaurant group that sponsors ‘taste of place’ restaurants in airports across the U.S., Canada, Bermuda and Brazil. SSP America has 20 airport restaurants, 10 of which are ‘local’ eateries that feature foods from the region and 10 that are classified as ‘boutique’ which fit the needs of the airport, according to its website.
Minneapolis-based Shea Design
will oversee the layout and design of the space and Pewaukee-based Ott Development
will oversee the construction.
The space designated for Bonne Terre is not currently being used for any special purpose, said Harold Mester, director of marketing and communications for Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and Milwaukee Timmerman Airport.