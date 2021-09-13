BMO Harris names new regional president for retail banking in Wisconsin

BMO Harris Bank
named Anthony Hudson
its new regional president of retail banking for Wisconsin.
Hudson is based in Milwaukee and will report to Carolyn Booth
, BMO Harris head of distribution, U.S. personal and business banking.
BMO Harris’ previous regional president of retail banking in Wisconsin, Sang Kim
, has been appointed to lead the company’s U.S. Customer Contact Center.
Hudson has been with BMO Harris for eight years and has held roles in premier banking and private wealth, leading teams in southwest and northwest Wisconsin. Most recently, he led a pillar of BMO's five year, $5 billion commitment to address barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families. He will continue supporting diversity initiatives at the bank to help grow the business and acquire new talent, the company said in a news release.
"Anthony's strong leadership skills and financial acumen, coupled with his passion to support underserved communities, will help us drive an exceptional experience for our customers throughout Wisconsin," said Booth. "I am thrilled to have him lead the retail team in this important BMO market."
Hudson has worked with non-profit organizations in southern Wisconsin to help close the wealth gap that often exists in minority communities. He serves on the executive board for City Year Milwaukee, the Girls and Boys Club of Dane County and the Madison Urban League.
Hudson received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Xavier University in 2003.