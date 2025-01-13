BMO exec named Greater Milwaukee Committee board chair

[caption id="attachment_604609" align="alignleft" width="300"]
David Anderson[/caption]
David Anderson
, senior vice preside of BMO Commercial Bank
and the company’s lead executive in Milwaukee, has been named board chair of the Greater Milwaukee Committee
.
The Greater Milwaukee Committee is a nonprofit, private sector civic organization that works to support efforts to improve the quality of life and prosperity of the community. Formed in the 1940s, its members include leaders in business, labor, education, philanthropy and nonprofit community development.
Anderson will succeed current GMC board chair Peggy Kelsey
, whose term ends in February. Kelsey is executive vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and compliance officer at WEC Energy Group
.
Anderson has served as a member of the GMC board since 2018.
“I am honored and excited to accept the role of the GMC’s board chair. The organization’s new strategic plan presents an opportunity to help solve many of Milwaukee’s most pressing challenges,” Anderson said. “We have already seen much progress within our four strategic pillars (fiscal strength, education, public safety, and infrastructure), and I look forward to helping catapult this momentum for the good of the GMC and Milwaukee.”
[caption id="attachment_569207" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Peggy Kelsey[/caption]
“The GMC board is thrilled to welcome Dave as the new chair. He has a vast understanding of our strategic priorities through his commitment and service as a long-time GMC board member.” Kelsey said. “Dave is an enthusiastic leader with deep connections throughout the entire community. His desire to achieve is apparent in his career at BMO and long history of board service throughout Milwaukee. I have no doubt the GMC and the Milwaukee community will benefit from his service and leadership.”