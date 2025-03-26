Southeastern Wisconsin’s changing landscape: Bluemound Road in Brookfield

This story is part of "Southeastern Wisconsin's changing landscapes: Then, now and what's next," a feature in the 30th anniversary issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, published on March 17. Find coverage of more areas in the region here or paid subscribers can see the full feature in the digital edition of the magazine.
One of metro Milwaukee’s longest retail corridors, Bluemound Road in Brookfield is evolving with the times.
The eastern end of the site is occupied by one of the area’s regional malls, Brookfield Square, which has seen visitors declining and rising vacancies for years, with mall ownership and other developers pursuing multiple large projects to boost attractiveness. A former Sears store on the mall’s southern end has been redeveloped with a movie theater, fitness center and WhirlyBall, along with nearby apartments, a hotel and the Brookfield Conference Center. A former Boston Store on the mall’s northern end is being torn down to make way for new mixed-use development as well.
At the western end of the corridor, The Corners of Brookfield opened in 2017 with more than 750,000 square feet of mixed-use space spanning 19 acres. Across the street, Poplar Creek Town Center has begun opening its first buildings including two hotels, multiple apartment buildings and new retail and office space.