Blue Angels will return to Milwaukee for 2023 Air & Water Show

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels will return to Milwaukee for the 2023 Air & Water Show at the lakefront.

After a two-year hiatus the Milwaukee Air & Water Show returned this year with the Blue Angels as the featured attraction.

In 2023, the Blue Angels, for the first time in the 76-year history of the squadron, will feature its first female combat fighter pilot. U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee will join the team for the 2023 air show season.

The 2023 Milwaukee Air & Water Show will be held on July 22-23, 2023. It will be the 19th year for the show, held along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach.

Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank is the presenting sponsor for the event.

“We are excited to sponsor the 2023 Milwaukee Air & Water Show featuring the Blue Angels,” said Doug Gordon, chief executive officer of WaterStone Bank. “The Air & Water Show is a summer staple enjoyed by families in our community and throughout the state.”

“Every year, the Milwaukee Air & Water Show brings world-class military and civil acts to the city for a spectacular air show. The support from our presenting sponsor, WaterStone Bank, and all of our other sponsors, is vital. We are incredibly grateful for their ongoing commitment to our community and are thrilled to see the Navy Blue Angels back in action again next summer,” said Paul Rogers, president of the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. “We are especially excited to see Lt. Amanda Lee show off her incredible piloting skills to our event spectators. It will be a thrilling and historic moment for Milwaukee to see the Navy Blue Angels’ first female pilot fly over the Milwaukee lakefront.”