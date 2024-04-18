Blind Horse to open second location, in Cedarburg

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

The Blind Horse Restaurant & Winery, located just north of the village of Kohler in Sheboygan County, plans to expand with the addition of a location in Cedarburg.

W63 N674 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Image from LoopNet.

The Napa Valley-style winery announced Thursday that it purchased a historic building at W63 N674 Washington Ave. in downtown Cedarburg, with plans to open a location there in the near future. An official opening date has yet to be announced.

“Cedarburg is an appealing location for a winery as it is a sought-after Wisconsin tourist destination with high foot traffic and year-round appeal,” said said Bob Moeller, owner of The Blind Horse. “Also, tourists that visit Cedarburg visit Kohler, and vice versa.”

The Cedarburg location -- which will feature an "expansive" tasting room and riverfront patio -- is roughly 40 miles south of The Blind Horse's flagship property at 6018 Superior Ave. in the Town of Sheboygan. Bob and Connie Moeller purchased the 7-acre plot of former farm land in 2011, opening the restaurant in 2012, the winery and adjacent patio in 2014 and The Granary Bourbon Bar in 2018.

The decision to expand the winery's physical footprint was prompted by recent state legislation allowing Wisconsin wineries to operate multiple locations, according to a news release.

Built in the early 1840s, the historic Washington Avenue building formerly housed clothing boutique Elements Unleashed. Heading up the transformation of the space is architect Steve Peschke of Sheboygan Falls-based Distinctive Design Studio and Steve Schmitt of Sheboygan-based Jos. Schmitt Construction.

The Blind Horse won't be the only winery in Cedarburg. It joins Cedar Creek Winery, which has been around since 1990, located in a renovated former woolen mill building roughly a block north on Washington Avenue.

In addition to the new location, The Blind Horse announced it has promoted longtime employee Patrick Regenwether to the role of head winemaker, taking the lead on the winemaking operations. Prior to The Blind Horse, Regenwether worked for Kohler Co.’s hospitality and real estate division. The business has also brought on local financial expert Chris Varah as the chief financial officer.

To mark the 10 years since the winery's opening, The Blind Horse is releasing a new, non-vintage Zinfandel and will host an anniversary celebration on April 27.