Bliffert Lumber appoints chief financial officer

Oak Creek-based Bliffert Lumber & Hardware
, a supplier of construction and building materials, has named Dave Dejewski
chief financial officer.
“We’re a family-owned company that has experienced exponential growth over the past decade, expanding from two locations to 14,” said Eli Bliffert
, owner of Bliffert Lumber. “With this growth comes new opportunities, and we’re thrilled to promote Dave to CFO. His financial expertise will be instrumental in guiding the future of Bliffert Lumber.”
Dejewski, who joined Bliffert Lumber in 2022 as controller, has 15 years of financial experience. As CFO, he will be responsible for shaping and managing the company’s financial operations and leading a financial team to support Bliffert’s continued success.
“It is a privilege to step into the CFO role at a growing company filled with a strong family tradition,” said Dejewski. “I am excited to contribute to the continued success of this great company.”
Dejewsk will be primarily based at Bliffert Lumber's Oak Creek office located at 6826 S. 13th St.
Bliffert Lumber was named a Future 50 winner in 2022 and 2023. The Future 50 program recognizes the fastest-growing privately-held companies in southeastern Wisconsin.