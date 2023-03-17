Blankstein sells two Milwaukee apartment buildings for $18.4 million

By
-
Millerand Apartment Building, 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave. (Google Street View)

Milwaukee-based Blankstein Enterprises, Inc., one of the Milwaukee area’s largest apartment building owners has sold two more of its buildings – this time to another multi-family real estate firm, Milwaukee-based Berrada Properties. Berrada purchased the historic Millerand Apartment Building at 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, in the Merrill Park neighborhood for $10.4 million. Constructed in 1925,

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

