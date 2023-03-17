Blankstein sells two Milwaukee apartment buildings for $18.4 million

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Milwaukee-based Blankstein Enterprises, Inc., one of the Milwaukee area’s largest apartment building owners has sold two more of its buildings – this time to another multi-family real estate firm, Milwaukee-based Berrada Properties. Berrada purchased the historic Millerand Apartment Building at 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, in the Merrill Park neighborhood for $10.4 million. Constructed in 1925,

Milwaukee-based, one of the Milwaukee area’s largest apartment building owners has sold two more of its buildings – this time to another multi-family real estate firm, Milwaukee-based. Berrada purchased the historic Millerand Apartment Building at 3035 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, in the Merrill Park neighborhood for $10.4 million. Constructed in 1925, and designed by Martin Tullgren & Sons, the nine-story building has 72 units. The company also bought the 90-unit Parkside Senior Apartments building at 2621 W. Pierce St., Milwaukee, near the Mitchell Park domes for $8 million. The acquisitions come about a month after Blankstein sold a portfolio of 11 apartment complexes in Milwaukee, Greenfield, and Oak Creek, and Shorewood to Milwaukee-basedfor roughly $82.5 million. That deal included the 196-unit Sunburst Apartments in Greenfield, which sold for $18.2 million, and the 184-unit Newbury Place apartments in Oak Creek, which sold for $16.1 million. The 99-unit Oakland Manor apartments in Shorewood were sold for $13.7 million.