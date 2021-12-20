Black Shoe Hospitality’s new ‘Buttermint’ restaurant brings finer dining, mid-century nostalgia to Shorewood

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Black Shoe Hospitality's new concept Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails recently opened at the former Blue's Egg in Shorewood. Photo credit: Kames Photography
When Milwaukee-based Black Shoe Hospitality closed down its Shorewood brunch restaurant Blue's Egg early in the COVID-19 pandemic, plans were already in the works to fill the prime North Oakland Avenue space with a new…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

