BizTimes to host webinar on PPP loan forgiveness

BizTimes Media will host a webinar Tuesday on the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, focusing on best practices businesses that have received the loans should take to ensure they are forgiven by the federal government.

The webinar will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12.

The expert panelists speaking during the webinar will be:

During the webinar, they will discuss several topics including:

How best to document your loan use for sake of future forgiveness

Actionable cash flow management strategies

Considerations for tax preparations

Understanding the FTE calculations under PPP

What happens if someone quits during the PPP lifeline?

Strategies for workforce maintenance beyond your 8-week PPP lifeline

