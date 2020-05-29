BizTimes Milwaukee wins two silver, two bronze awards in Milwaukee Press Club contest

BizTimes Milwaukee received two second place silver awards and two third place bronze awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition. The award winners were announced Friday. The finalists were announced in March.

BizTimes Milwaukee associate editor Arthur Thomas received three awards, including silver and bronze awards in the Best Business Story or Series online category. He received a silver award for his report, Printing Cuban phone books, bribery in China, Peru will cost Quad $10 million. He received a bronze award for his report, Naming rights for Franklin ballpark at center of Routine Baseball lawsuit.

Thomas also received a bronze award in the Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event writing category for his reporting on the dispute between Quad/Graphics and the U.S. Department of Justice over Quad’s planned acquisition of Chicago-based LSC Communications. Quad ultimately decided to walk away from the deal rather than fight the DOJ’s lawsuit.

BizTimes Milwaukee reporter Maredithe Meyer won a silver award in the Best Business Story or Series writing category for her cover story in the Sept. 2, 2019 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum brings Milwaukee together.

Last year, BizTimes Milwaukee received three awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition.

Also Friday, BizTimes Milwaukee was notified that it has won at least one award in the Alliance of Area Business Publishers annual awards competition. Last year, BizTimes Milwaukee won seven awards in the national journalism competition. This year’s AABP award winners will be announced in June.

