BizTimes Milwaukee to receive four Milwaukee Press Club Awards

BizTimes Milwaukee will receive four awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism competition.

BizTimes Milwaukee associate editor Arthur Thomas is a finalist for three awards and reporter Maredithe Meyer is a finalist for one award.

Thomas is a finalist in the Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event writing category for his reporting on the dispute between Quad/Graphics and the U.S. Department of Justice over Quad’s planned acquisition of Chicago-based LSC Communications. Quad ultimately decided to walk away from the deal rather than fight the DOJ’s lawsuit

Thomas also is a finalist in the Best Business Story or Series online category, with two award-winning entries: Printing Cuban phone books, bribery in China, Peru will cost Quad $10 million, and Naming rights for Franklin ballpark at center of Routine Baseball lawsuit.

Meyer is a finalist in the Best Business Story or Series writing category for her cover story in the Sept. 2, 2019 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum brings Milwaukee together.

The award winners — gold, silver and bronze for each category – will be announced later. They are typically announced at the Press Club’s Gridiron Dinner, but that event has been postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing requirements forbidding gatherings of 10 or more people in the state.

“As Wisconsin’s leading journalism organization, we are committed to best practices and keeping everyone up to date about the global epidemic,” said Gene Mueller, president of the Milwaukee Press Club. “We are also committed to helping lead the recovery of our community and state. Therefore we are postponing rather than canceling our events whenever possible and potentially adding virtual, internet events to help people understand what is happening behind the headlines. We hope to reschedule the Gridiron Dinner, featuring our Sacred Cat and Headliner (award) honorees, soon.”

Last year, BizTimes Milwaukee received three awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s Execllence in Wisconsin Journalism competition.