BizTimes Milwaukee wins five national journalism awards

BizTimes Milwaukee won five national journalism awards in the annual Alliance of Area Business Publishers Editorial Excellence Awards competition. The awards were presented Friday at the AABP’s summer conference, held this year in Ottawa, Canada.

The award entries are judged by faculty from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

The entire BizTimes news team was recognized with a Gold Award (first place) for medium-sized publications in the Best Feature Story Series category for its coverage of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. That coverage included a June 21, 2024 cover story previewing the event, and numerous stories leading up to, during and after the RNC. Many of the BizTimes Milwaukee reports from the week of 2024 RNC, and in the days leading up to the massive event, can be seen here. Judges’ comments were: “The 2024 Republican National Convention was the largest and highest-profile event the city ever hosted. The staff knew its assignment and provided visitors and locals alike with holistic, comprehensive coverage that goes beyond the obvious with a layered approach that drives home the impact of the event through far-reaching reporting.”

BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland also won a Gold Award for medium-sized publications in the Best Bylined Commentary category for commentaries that included his thoughts on the economic impact of the RNC for the Milwaukee area, efforts to increase sales taxes in suburban counties and mismanagement at Milwaukee Public Schools. Judges’ comments were: “This writer takes a step back to examine the trajectory of conversations and remind the community of what’s really important in discussions about things like city finances, budgeting and taxes. The school district had a bad year, yet the community needs to support school children. Some companies lost business during a national convention, yet the city overall reaped huge benefits. Nobody like more taxes, but sharing state and local taxes provides stability for both.”

Weiland also won a Silver Award (second place) for medium-sized publications in the Best Scoop category for his exclusive report on Nov. 21, 2024, about Bob Lang, the original developer of the Erin Hills golf course, making plans to build another destination golf course in the area, with key partners that include PGA Tour professional Steve Stricker. Judges’ comments were: “This reporting provides a comprehensive and engaging look at Bob Lang’s ambitious Trinity Hills golf project. Detailed insights into the project’s vision, from its unique natural features to the involvement of notable figures like a PGA golfer as lead architect, are combined with details about its scope, including the estimated costs and plans. The thorough coverage offers readers valuable insights into the potential economic and environmental impacts of this development.”

BizTimes reporter Ashley Smart won a Silver Award for medium-sized publications in the Best Recurring Feature category for Rev Up, a regular feature in the BizTimes Milwaukee magazine that profiles a rising local startup company. Judges’ comments were: “This feature showcases interesting selections and unique stories. It offers a good scouting on innovative startups in the community and tells readers why they are relevant, while also making the content relatable.”

Former BizTimes reporter Cara Spoto won a Silver Award for medium-sized publications in the Best Profile on a Person or Company category for her May 20, 2024 cover story about blood and organ donation and research organization Versiti. Judges’ comments were: “People stayed front and center in this profile of Versiti, a blood-health company. From patients who benefit from the research and health services to the researchers who delight in the opportunities to make a difference, this story highlighted the deep impact of the company. Bookended by a wonderful anecdotal lead and a satisfying ending, the story included plenty of business information and context without obscuring the human impact.”

Those weren’t the only awards won this year by BizTimes Milwaukee journalists. Earlier this year three BizTimes Milwaukee reporters won awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Journalism contest.