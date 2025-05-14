UWM grad wins top ‘Project Pitch It’ prize for her jewelry clasp innovation

A recent University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate impressed the “Project Pitch It” moguls with her unique innovation designed to help people who love jewelry.

Kayla Lokker, founder of Easy Wear Jewelry, won a $10,000 cash prize during episode five of the show.

Easy Wear Jewelry was founded with the goal of making it easier for people who love jewelry to get ready in the morning.

- Advertisement -

A common frustration of putting on her necklace in the morning led Lokker to create a patent-pending “easy clasp.”

“One day, I lost a diamond necklace that had been given to me by my dad because it hadn’t been clasped down properly,” said Lokker. “All of the emotions I felt made me think there has to be something out there that makes putting on jewelry easier.”

Her retractable clasp was inspired by an ID badge reel that can expand and later retract. The clasp, which is made to emulate the look of jewelry, can be attached to necklaces and bracelets.

- Advertisement -

Once attached, users can expand the circumference of the jewelry to comfortably slide around their head. Then, the clasp retracts, and the jewelry returns to its normal size.

Just Happy To Be Here

Just Happy To Be Here, founded by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate Jack Braun, took home a $5,000 cash prize.

The company was founded in the fall of 2021, during Braun’s sophomore year of college.

- Advertisement -

He said his own experience of struggling with depression, along with witnessing his friends’ mental health struggles, led him to launch Just Happy To Be Here.

The company is an apparel business and brand hoping to spread messages regarding mental health.

“Our goal is to change the way the world views mental illness,” said Braun. “We want to shift the culture to one that’s more open to non-traditional methods of beating mental illness.”

Crème de Liqueur

Entrepreneurs Elizabeth Nash and Nisreen Galloway and their business, Milwaukee-based Creme de Liqueur, won a $1,000 prize.

When the ladies first met, they bonded over memories of their families capping off celebrations with unique frozen treats.

Nash’s family would end dinner parties with lemon sorbet splashed with vodka, while Galloway’s father was known for his rocky road sundaes topped with scotch.

“We knew there was huge potential for this adult-only treat,” said Galloway.

The duo has created a line of liqueur-infused frozen custard that includes flavors like margarita sorbet and espresso martini.

Once a co-manufacturer makes the base custard flavors, Nash and Galloway follow a specific infusion recipe to add the liqueur flavors themselves.

After four years in business, the company has reached more than $100,000 in revenue.

The company hopes to use its cash prize to help grow its distribution business across Wisconsin. The women also hope to find new brand ambassadors to support Crème de Liqueur.

BizTimes Milwaukee is a media sponsor of “Project Pitch It.” A replay of episode six will air on WISN-TV 12 on Saturday, June 14 at 4 p.m.