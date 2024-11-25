BizTimes Milwaukee strategy columnist publishes book of his columns

Cary Silverstein, one of the strategy columnists for BizTimes Milwaukee, has published a book of a compilation of his columns in the magazine.

Silverstein, a former executive for Gimbel’s Midwest and JH Collectibles and a former professor for DeVry University’s Keller Graduate School, has been a strategy columnist for BizTimes Milwaukee since 2005, when the publication was known as Small Business Times.

Silverstein’s column was originally run under the regular title of “Company Doctor.”

Thus, Silverstein’s book is titled “The Company Doctor Prescribes.”

“As you read this book, I will be prescribing potential solutions to maladies that may currently be ailing your business,” Silverstein writes in the book’s introduction. “The goal is to provide information that would assist you in correctly diagnosing the problem and developing a treatment plan.”

Many of the articles included in the book include an addendum that brings the subject up to date.

“The Company Doctor Prescribes,” is available for sale on Amazon.com.

Silverstein has published two other book: “The Mayor of Jackson Heights, Growing Up Jewish in New York in the 1950s” and “Negotiating Your Way Through Life: Overcoming Your Negotiaphobia,” which he co-wrote with Larry Waldman.