BizTimes Milwaukee promotes two reporters to editor positions

BizTimes Milwaukee has promoted reporters Arthur Thomas and Lauren Anderson to associate editor positions.

Thomas joined BizTimes Milwaukee in late 2015 and has covered the manufacturing and courthouse beats. He will continue to cover manufacturing. As an associate editor, Thomas’ new duties will include special projects (including the annual Innovate Wisconsin publication), reporter coaching and social media analysis/management. He will also share duties with editor Andrew Weiland in compiling the BizTimes Daily and Morning Headlines e-newsletters.

Anderson joined BizTimes Milwaukee in 2017 and has covered health care, nonprofits, insurance and education. She will continue to cover health care, nonprofits and education. As an associate editor, Anderson’s new duties will include copy editing, page proofing and organizational management for the BizTimes Milwaukee print magazine.

Thomas and Anderson have both served as moderators for BizTimes Media events, Thomas for the Next Generation Manufacturing Summit and Anderson for the Nonprofit Excellence Awards and Health Care Heroes Awards programs. Both will continue to serve as moderators for BizTimes Media events.

They are also award-winning journalists. In the Alliance of Area Business Publishers’ 2019 Editorial Excellence Awards competition, Anderson won a Silver award in the Best Feature – Medium Tabloids category for her April 30, 2018 cover story: “Survivorship is the goal.” Thomas won two awards at the Milwaukee Press Club’s annual Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest earlier this year. He received a silver award in the “Best Business Story or Series” category for his Oct. 1, 2018 cover story “Seeing Green.” Thomas also received a bronze award in the “Best Multi-Story Coverage of a Single Feature Topic or Event” category for his ongoing coverage of Foxconn.

Prior to joining BizTimes Milwaukee, Thomas and Anderson both worked for the Waukesha Freeman, Thomas as managing editor and Anderson as an education reporter.