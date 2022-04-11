BizTimes Milwaukee promotes Arthur Thomas to managing editor, Maredithe Meyer to associate editor

BizTimes Milwaukee has promoted Arthur Thomas from associate editor to managing editor and Maredithe Meyer has been promoted from reporter to associate editor.

Thomas joined BizTimes Milwaukee in late 2015 as a reporter covering the manufacturing beat. He was promoted to associate editor in 2019.

As managing editor his duties will include special projects, reporter coaching, event planning, print publication planning, website and social media data analytics and reporting.

Prior to joining BizTimes Milwaukee, Thomas was managing editor for the Waukesha Freeman.

Meyer began working for BizTimes Milwaukee as an intern in 2015 and became a reporter for BizTimes in 2018 covering the retail, restaurant, sports and hospitality beats.

Her duties as associate editor will include copy editing, page proofing and reporting.

Thomas and Meyer are both award-winning journalists. Thomas is a finalist for this year’s Milwaukee Press Club Excellence in Wisconsin Journalism contest for Best Business Story or Series in the online awards category for his April 27, 2021 report: Palermo’s suing freezer vendor over system’s failure to properly cool pizza crusts.

Last year, Meyer received a Gold award in the Milwaukee Press Club’s contest for Best Business Story or Series in the Online journalism category for her April 16, 2020 report: “Businesses, insurers at odds over COVID-19 business interruption claims.”

The promotions of Thomas and Meyer come with the departure of BizTimes Milwaukee associate editor Lauren Anderson, who leaves BizTimes to move to Texas. Anderson reflected on her tenure at BizTimes during the latest episode of the BizTimes MKE Podcast.