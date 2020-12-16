Notable Heroes in Health Care: Luther Manor

Category: Notable Heroes in Health Care

For 60 years, Luther Manor, has served older adults in the Milwaukee area, caring for them in mind, body and spirit. Luther Manor has a senior living complex in Wauwatosa and a facility in Mequon.

Nobody in the senior living industry could have predicted a global pandemic, but the employees and staff at Luther Manor have risen to the occasion this year.

Under the direction of its clinical team, led by chief clinical officer Julie Jolitz, Luther Manor opened up one of the first COVID-19 care units in southeastern Wisconsin.

“The patients we care for range from young to old and consist of group home residents, memory care residents and everything in between,” said Holly Ivans, manager of community relations and admissions at Luther Manor. “As the hospitals started filling up, we knew we could assist them as well.”

To date, Luther Manor has cared for more than 100 COVID-19 patients.

Doctors, nurses and nursing assistants served together on the front line and everyone within the organization stepped up to lend a helping hand, Ivans said.

It’s a total team effort. Staff at the facility implemented a brand-new screening protocol to help residents and employee’s stay safe, which requires any employee or essential visitor to be screened anytime they enter or leave the building.

“It encompasses a set of questions regarding potential symptoms and a temperature check,” Ivans said. “Everything is documented.”

To date, the organization has completed more than 91,000 screens.