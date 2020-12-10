BizTimes Media announces new 21st Century Business Forum monthly webcast with big names

Forbes, Maxwell and Mauborgne will kick it off in first quarter

The new year will certainly hold many changes and more challenges for those in business. So it makes sense to learn from successful top executives, experts and global thought leaders as we navigate 2021. That is the idea behind the 21st Century Business Forum, presented by BizTimes Media.

Beginning on January 13, and repeating on the second Wednesday of each month, the Business Forum will be hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, who will interview guests in a Q & A format.

January’s guest is Steve Forbes, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Media and former presidential candidate.

Following him in February is best-selling author and leadership expert John Maxwell.

In March, Gordon will interview Renee Mauborgne, author of best-sellers Blue Ocean Strategy and Blue Ocean Shift. In 2019, Mauborgne and her co-author, Chan Kim, were honored by Thinkers50 as the No. 1 management thinkers in the world.

Future 21st Century Business Forum guests include University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban, one of the most successful coaches in college football history, on team-building; entrepreneur and author Josh Linkner; and Brian Solis, author and global innovation evangelist for Salesforce.

The genesis for the forum is to provide insight, ideas and inspiration from top businesspeople and thought leaders in America to entrepreneurs, business owners & leaders and corporate executives as they face unprecedented change in the marketplace in 2021.

“BizTimes Media is thrilled to have the opportunity to present the 21st Century Business Forum and grateful for the support of our sponsors Husch Blackwell and Johnson Financial Group”, said Dan Meyer, publisher and owner of BizTimes Media.

Registration for the 21st Century Business Forum is free; sign up at biztimes.com/businessforum.