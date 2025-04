BizTimes editor Andrew Weiland joins the 4 p.m. newscast on WISN-TV Channel 12 each week to discuss the latest business headlines in southeastern Wisconsin.

Last week’s topics included: Marcus Corp. buys site at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc, slingshot bar planned in West Allis, Culver’s expansion plans for 2025, Iconic Gas Light Building downtown in foreclosure.

See the full appearance here: