Ideas

BizExpo seminars will focus on business growth, technology & innovation, and manufacturing solutions

BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Staff
A seminar at BizExpo 2023
A seminar at BizExpo 2023

Attendees of BizExpo, BizTimes Media’s annual daylong business-to-business education and networking event, will be able to attend several business education and strategy seminars to help them gain insights to improve their company’s operations.

BizExpo will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 13, at the Brookfield Conference Center. Click here to register.

The seminars, included with BizExpo admission, are arranged in three groups: Business Growth, Technology & Innovation, and Manufacturing Solutions. Click here for a detailed BizExpo seminar schedule.

Business Growth seminars:

  • The Blueprint to Growth: The Product Management Toolbox, presented by Lisa Franklin, assistant professor of marketing and management, Carthage College.
  • Scaling Your Business with Experts, presented by Mark Wiesman, owner and CEO of Lauber Business Partners, Inc.
  • AI’s Role in Shaping the Future of Business Growth: Turning Innovation into Action, presented by Ben Kerford, president of 7Rivers Inc.
  • Future-Proofing Your Workforce Amidst Uncertainty, presented by Ryan Festerling, president and CEO of QPS Employment Group

Technology & Innovation seminars:

  • Developing a Marketing Strategy: A Framework for Success, presented by Nathan Gerred, vice president of marketing, Saturn Lounge.
  • Empowering People with AI: Unlock Higher Productivity Through Human-Centric Innovation, presented by Norrie Daroga, president and founder of CodeBaby.
  • GenAI for Innovators: Tools and Strategies for Effective Development, presented by Gene Wright, assistant professor, Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Manufacturing Solutions seminars:

  • AI-Enhanced Business Technology Leadership: Navigating the Future of Productivity & Security Decision-Making, presented by Paul Riedl, chief executive officer of River Run.
  • New Technological Initiatives to Support Manufacturing in Southeast Wisconsin, presented by Tim Sullivan, dean of the Sullivan School of Business and Technology, Carroll University.
  • Case Study: How One Company Transformed its Financial Performance by Shedding its Traditional Sales Mindset, presented by Jerry Stapleton, founder of Stapleton 2.0.

Seminar sponsors are 7RiversCarroll UniversityCarthage College, Codebaby, Lauber, MSOE, QPS, River Run and Saturn Lounge.

