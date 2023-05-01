BizExpo returns, continues today through 5:30 p.m.

The largest annual event for BizTimes Media, BizExpo returned today after a two-year hiatus. It is being held through 5:30 p.m. at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield.

BizExpo is a day-long business education and networking event that was held annually for 16 years, including in 2020 when it was held in a virtual format. The event was not held in 2021 and 2022.

BizExpo 2023 began with a keynote presentation “Elevate Your Leadership,” from Tim Kight, the founder and CEO of Focus 3. Kight’s presentation provided tools and a mindset to be intentional about the way we think, make decisions and take action. Ixonia Bank is the keynote sponsor for the event.

BizExpo also includes 12 business strategy seminars focused on insights and best practices to run your business better. Topics include leadership, productivity, workforce development, marketing, social media, sales growth, planning, and technology. Click here to see the seminar schedule. Seminar sponsors include: The 20 MSP, Blackhawk Capital Partners, Johnson Financial Group, Lauber Business Partners, Living as a Leader, MC Services, We Energies.

BizExpo also features an exhibit hall offering attendees an opportunity to meet vendors from a range of businesses like commercial banking, insurance, health care, IT security firms, HR consulting, staffing and more.

BizExpo will conclude with a power hour networking cocktail reception, which will include prize drawings.