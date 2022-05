Attendance at regular season Milwaukee Bucks home games for the 2021-22 season totaled 715,581 or 17,453 per game, which ranked 12th in the NBA. Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area were down 8.2% in April…

Home sales in the four-county metro Milwaukee area were down 8.2% in April to 1,690.

The southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing index was 52.86 in April, down from 53.81 in March. A reading above 50 indicates the sector is growing.

For the first quarter of the year, passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was up 90% compared to a year ago, to more than 1.3 million passengers.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate in March was 2.8%