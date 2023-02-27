Biz Tracker: February 2023

Want to Read the Entire Article?
Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport grew 20.4% in 2022 to 5.45 million.
63% of Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce members expect profit increases for their companies this year, according to a recent survey.
The metropolitan Milwaukee manufacturing index for January was 50.24 up from 45.42 in December. A reading above 50 suggests the sector is growing.
The average hourly wage for private sector jobs in Wisconsin was $30.74 in December, up 5.45% from $29.15 in December 2021.
Wisconsin companies exported $27.4 billion in goods to other countries in 2022, an increase of 10.4%.