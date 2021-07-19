Biz compass: What does Milwaukee need to do to attract and retain diverse talent?

Tarik Moody Director of digital strategy, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee “When it comes to attracting and retaining Black talent, Milwaukee needs to be serious and intentional. And I haven’t observed any real serious efforts. Companies shouldn’t…

Tarik Moody Director of digital strategy, 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

“When it comes to attracting and retaining Black talent, Milwaukee needs to be serious and intentional. And I haven’t observed any real serious efforts. Companies shouldn’t stop at hiring but include career development and advancement. More importantly, companies must stay engaged with the Black community and understand the culture if they want to retain the talent.”

Marquayla Ellison Owner, Ellastic Designs; president, Social X MKE

“We need to tell our story and get ahead of the narratives placed on us nationally. We also need to highlight and put more Black and brown people in leadership positions and have their interests and culture reflected in local venues and activities in Milwaukee. Diverse talent needs to be able to see themselves working, living and playing in Milwaukee long-term. We need to adjust the experience, so everyone knows that they belong here.”

David Lee Chief executive officer, ImagineMKE

“Invest 2% of the Milwaukee ARPA funds in a program that employs artists and creatives to work with residents on critical issues in their neighborhoods. This would flood the region with social solutions and creative innovation and establish a vibrant, diverse cultural ecosystem that will drive future investment and growth.”

Francesca Mayca Wegner Executive director, Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

“I would love to see our diverse communities collaborate to tell our Milwaukee story of unity and richness of culture. And, as businesses work toward inclusivity, the creation of clear paths for growth and environments where employees feel safe bringing their authentic selves to work are crucial.”

Nelson Soler President and chief solutions officer, Multicultural Entrepreneurial Institute Inc.; president and CEO, Latino Chamber of Commerce of Southeastern Wisconsin

“Corporate and public sector leadership must work strategically in ensuring that socioeconomic disparities in our region are systematically addressed. Our diversity is our strength, yet it is only featured to showcase our inequities. Corporate boards, commissions and executive positions shall be representative of our diverse talent. That would be a start.”