Bird’s eye view: School Sisters of Notre Dame Elm Grove campus

The School Sisters of Notre Dame’s 30-acre campus is located south of the intersection of Juneau Boulevard and Watertown Plank Road in Elm Grove.

The School Sisters are planning to move from their current residence to a $40 million housing development at Mount Mary University. The Elm Grove campus will be purchased by Milwaukee-based developer Mandel Group Inc. and converted into apartments.

Mandel announced in February it had signed a purchase agreement with the School Sisters for the campus. The project will contain an unspecified number of market-rate units, and will combine historic rehabilitation with new construction.

The developer said it was attracted to the site due to its walkability, charm, quick access to downtown Milwaukee and proximity to downtown Elm Grove.

“We are excited to redevelop the Sisters’ campus while respecting and honoring the Sisters’ heritage and contributions to the community,” said Phillip Aiello, Mandel senior vice president of development.