Bird’s Eye View: Milwaukee Regional Medical Center

By
Alex Zank
Milwaukee Regional Medical Center
Milwaukee Regional Medical Center Credit: Jon Elliot of MKE Drones LLC

The Milwaukee Regional Medical Center campus in Wauwatosa is impossible to miss. MRMC is a nonprofit consortium of six health care institutions that provide a full range of health and wellness services, located northeast of the Zoo Interchange along West Watertown Plank Road.

Its six organizations include Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin, Curative Care Network, Froedtert Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Milwaukee County Division of Health and Human Services’ behavioral health division.

According to an economic impact study conducted in 2015-‘16, MRMC has an annual economic benefit of $4.88 billion for metro Milwaukee. More than 16,000 employees work on the campus. More than 1.2 million patients visit the campus annually.

The MRMC campus is approximately 250 acres and the buildings located there total nearly 7 million square feet.

