Bird’s Eye View: 333 N. Water St. apartment tower

If you’ve driven along I-794 in downtown Milwaukee lately, you may have noticed a tower – encased in bright yellow scaffolding – rising out of the Historic Third Ward. That building gradually climbing toward the sky along the Milwaukee River at 333 N. Water St. will eventually be a 31-story apartment tower. Developed by Houston-based

That building gradually climbing toward the sky along the Milwaukee River at 333 N. Water St. will eventually be a 31-story apartment tower.

Developed by Houston-based Hines and designed by Chicago-based Solomon Cordwell Buenz, the 333-unit luxury apartment building began construction in September, with W.E. O’Neil, also of Chicago, as the lead contractor.

The project is on schedule and slated to be ready for both residential and retail tenants by next spring, representatives of Hines told BizTimes Milwaukee. Eight of the building’s 31 concrete floor plates have been poured and concrete slabs have also started to be poured for the project’s eight-story parking garage.