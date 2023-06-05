Bird’s Eye View: 333 N. Water St. apartment tower

Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

If you’ve driven along I-794 in downtown Milwaukee lately, you may have noticed a tower – encased in bright yellow scaffolding – rising out of the Historic Third Ward. That building gradually climbing toward the sky along the Milwaukee River at 333 N. Water St. will eventually be a 31-story apartment tower. Developed by Houston-based

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

