BioLife Plasma Services opens new Greenfield donation center

BioLife Plasma Services is opening a new donation center in Greenfield, its 13th location in the state.

The plasma services company said its new center, located in a 30,000-square-foot former retail building at 7801 W. Layton Ave., is expected to create 40 jobs.

The facility also expects to generate between $2 million and $3 million annually of compensation to donors. It opens Saturday.

The company said it makes an average of $3 million to $6 million in an initial capital investment in its new facilities. BioLife operates more than 120 plasma collection facilities throughout the United States.

Its other Wisconsin locations include Appleton, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Janesville, Onalaska, Oshkosh, Sheboygan, Stevens Point and Wausau.

Plasma collected at BioLife centers is processed into a variety of therapies for people with rare diseases, such as immunodeficiency disorders, hemophilia and hereditary angioedema.

BioLife said its Greenfield center does not yet have the FDA regulatory license to release convalescent plasma donations but plans to collect convalescent plasma donations in the future.